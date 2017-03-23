Unilever to start auction of spreads business in the autumn
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
March 23 National Instruments Corp:
* National Instruments announces new chief financial officer
* National Instruments Corp - Karen Rapp is joining NI as its new chief financial officer (cfo) commencing on May 9
* National Instruments Corp - Rapp most recently worked as senior vice president of corporate development at NXP semiconductor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
* BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes
* Futures down: Dow 76 pts, S&P 15 pts, Nasdaq 60.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)