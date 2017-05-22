May 22 National Oilwell Varco Inc:

* NOV announces joint venture with Saudi Aramco to manufacture high-specification drilling rigs and advanced drilling equipment

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - memorandum of understanding, which includes a detailed commercial term sheet, remains subject to final negotiation

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - entering into a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco to form a joint venture in Saudi Arabia

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - NOV will own a 70pct interest in joint venture, while Saudi Aramco will own 30pct