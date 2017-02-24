BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
Feb 24 National Oilwell Varco Inc
* National Oilwell Varco declares regular quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer