REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
April 26 National Oilwell Varco Inc
* National Oilwell Varco reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.17 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 revenue fell 20 percent to $1.74 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems at march 31, 2017 was $2.32 billion
* Backlog for capital equipment orders for completion & production solutions at march 31, 2017 was $751 million
* Rig systems new orders during quarter were $118 million
* Rig systems generated qtrly revenues of $393 million, decrease of 58 percent from q1 of 2016
* Completion & production solutions new orders during quarter were $323 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.