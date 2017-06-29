BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation:
* National takes action to extend PREPA restructuring support agreement
* Co, other supporting creditors offered PREPA an extension of Restructuring Support Agreement until June 30
* Says National to continue pursuing lawsuit to compel Oversight Board to comply with obligations under PROMESA
* Believes extension, funding would have provided more time for discussions to avoid Title III bankruptcy filing by PREPA
* Offer delivered to Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló, PREPA, AAFAF, but all refused to sign extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
* Roche, others expanding into digital devices (Adds details about push to connect medical devices)