Fitch Rates China's Shimao Proposed USD Senior Notes 'BBB-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based property developer Shimao Property Holdings Limited's (BBB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating. The notes are rated at the same level as Shimao's senior unsecured rating as they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already re