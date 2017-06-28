BRIEF-Northfield Bancorp says Steven Klein to succeed Alexander as CEO as of November 1
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017
June 28 National Reinsurance Corporation Of The Philippines
* Announces retirement of john e. Huang as senior vice president and head of investments
* Daisy C. Salonga promoted to position of vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 28 More than a third of investors voting at Mylan NV annual meeting last week cast votes against Chairman Robert Coury's re-election as the generic drugmaker faced a shareholder campaign against its directors and executive pay packages.
NEW YORK, June 28 Citigroup Inc has been granted permission to return nearly $19 billion of capital to shareholders after passing a tough regulatory test, a long-awaited victory for investors and Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat.