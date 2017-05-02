May 2 National Retail Properties Inc:

* First quarter 2017 operating results and increase of lower end of 2017 guidance announced by National Retail Properties Inc

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.48 to $2.52

* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly FFO per common share $ 0.53

* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly core FFO per common share $ 0.60

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Retail Properties Inc - core ffo guidance for 2017 is $2.44 to $2.48 per share

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Retail Properties Inc - Qtrly AFFO per common share $ 0.60