Feb 27 National Storage Affiliates Trust
* National Storage Affiliates Trust reports fourth quarter
and full year 2016 results; full year net income increases $20.1
million; core ffo per share increases 21.7pct; same store noi
increases 10.2pct; acquired 107 self storage properties
* Q4 same store sales rose 6.3 percent
* National Storage Affiliates Trust - same store total
revenues were $32.3 million for Q4 of 2016, an increase of
6.3pct
* National Storage Affiliates Trust - same store noi was
$22.2 million for q4 of 2016, an increase of 9.2pct
* National Storage Affiliates Trust - sees FY NOI growth
6.0pct - 8.0pct
* National Storage Affiliates Trust sees FY core FFO per
share $1.22 to $1.29
* National Storage Affiliates Trust qtrly FFO per share and
unit $ 0.26
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
