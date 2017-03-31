March 31 National United Resources Holdings Ltd

* Non-fulfillment of profit guarantee in respect of acquisition of 70% equity interest in million fortune international investment

* Failure to meet profit guarantee will not pose material adverse impact on financial position & business operation of group

* Co has received confirmation letter issued by auditors appointed by company, ratifying that actual profit was hk$15 million

* Guaranteed profit of hk$45 million has not been met