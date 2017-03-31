BRIEF-Ficora grants DNA licence to apply roaming service surcharges
* FINNISH COMMUNICATIONS REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FICORA) GRANTS DNA LICENCE TO APPLY ROAMING SERVICE SURCHARGES
March 31 National United Resources Holdings Ltd
* Non-fulfillment of profit guarantee in respect of acquisition of 70% equity interest in million fortune international investment
* Failure to meet profit guarantee will not pose material adverse impact on financial position & business operation of group
* Co has received confirmation letter issued by auditors appointed by company, ratifying that actual profit was hk$15 million
* Guaranteed profit of hk$45 million has not been met
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network