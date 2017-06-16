Banks and miners boost Australia shares; NZ gains
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.
June 16 National Veterinary Care Ltd-
* Sees fy2017 revenue growth of greater than 20% above pro-forma fy2016 revenue
* fy2017 ebitda margin expected to be in a range of 18.0% to 18.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.
* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS OBTAINED MARKETING CLEARANCE FROM U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TO MARKET ITS NEW JAZZ BRAID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PHASE 2A TRIAL RESULTS SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF DASIGLUCAGON IN ILET PUMP SYSTEM FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES