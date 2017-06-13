June 14 National Veterinary Care Ltd:

* Entered into an agreement to acquire one veterinary clinic and is finalising terms for acquisition of another clinic

* NVL is in due diligence and in contract negotiations for acquisition of another two clinics located in existing NVL clusters

* Clinics have an aggregate historical annual revenue of about $8.5 million, and are expected to be accretive to EPS in FY2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: