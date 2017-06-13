BRIEF- Healios KK announces exercise of options
* Says 14,000 units of its tenth series options were exercised to 1.4 million shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 22
June 14 National Veterinary Care Ltd:
* Entered into an agreement to acquire one veterinary clinic and is finalising terms for acquisition of another clinic
* NVL is in due diligence and in contract negotiations for acquisition of another two clinics located in existing NVL clusters
* Clinics have an aggregate historical annual revenue of about $8.5 million, and are expected to be accretive to EPS in FY2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.