May 9 National Western Life Group Inc:

* National Western Life Group, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter earnings

* Q1 revenue $224.4 million versus $148.9 million

* Q1 operating earnings per share $6.18 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $6.65

* Book value per share increased to $481.06 as of March 31, 2017 from $473.53 as of December 31, 2016