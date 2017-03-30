March 30 Nationz Technologies Inc :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 12 percent to 27.3 percent, or to be 19 million yuan to 23 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (26.1 million yuan)

* Says decreased sales margin as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/a6H75i

