BRIEF-Intuitive Aerial: first order for company's new NEWTON C from Japanese company
* INTUITIVE AERIAL HAS RECEIVED A FIRST ORDER FOR THE COMPANY'S NEW NEWTON C FROM JAPANESE COMPANY SANWA
June 16 Nationz Technologies Inc
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner
* Says its unit plans to invest in IC project with total investment of about 450 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t9oVoF; bit.ly/2szFDR0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* INTUITIVE AERIAL HAS RECEIVED A FIRST ORDER FOR THE COMPANY'S NEW NEWTON C FROM JAPANESE COMPANY SANWA
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
* Says its unit will acquire 6.7 percent stake in Hangzhou-based investment co for 347 million yuan