UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 4 Teijin Ltd
* Nativis enters into exclusive licensing agreement for Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan
* Under terms of agreement, Teijin will receive an exclusive license to Nativis Voyager System for indication of GBM in Japan
* Co to receive an undisclosed upfront payment, payments based on achievement of specific milestones, royalties on sales of product in Japan
* Co, Teijin anticipate to continue discussions for potential licensing opportunities of Nativis ULRFE technology for other indications in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources