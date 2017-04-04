April 4 Teijin Ltd

* Nativis enters into exclusive licensing agreement for Glioblastoma Multiforme in Japan

* Under terms of agreement, Teijin will receive an exclusive license to Nativis Voyager System for indication of GBM in Japan

* Co to receive an undisclosed upfront payment, payments based on achievement of specific milestones, royalties on sales of product in Japan

* Co to receive an undisclosed upfront payment, payments based on achievement of specific milestones, royalties on sales of product in Japan

* Co, Teijin anticipate to continue discussions for potential licensing opportunities of Nativis ULRFE technology for other indications in Japan