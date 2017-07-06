MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Natixis Sa:
* Natixis, in collaboration with Ivanhoé Cambridge and Callahan Capital Properties, announced it has issued the first ever “green” commercial mortgage-backed securitization (CMBS).
* A $72 million green-specific tranche (the 85 Broad Street Loan-Specific Certificates) was issued to refinance part of a $358,600,000 fixed-rate, first mortgage loan provided by Natixis to Ivanhoé Cambridge for the acquisition of 85 Broad Street in New York
* Green tranche received very strong interest from the major green investors both in the US and overseas and was oversubscribed
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing