March 21 Nattopharma ASA:

* NattoPharma’s International Research Network, coordinated by the Cardiovascular Research Institute at Maastricht University (CARIM), has been awarded a second prestigious grant funded by the European Union within the Horizon 2020 Marie Skłodowska-Curie research and innovation program

* Research Network receives 4 million euro ($4.31 million) research grant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)