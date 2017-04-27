April 27 Natural Health Trends Corp

* Natural health trends reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.93

* Q1 revenue fell 19 percent to $59.9 million

* Board of directors declared a special dividend in amount of $0.35 per share

* Natural health trends - board of directors declared an 11% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share, compared to prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: