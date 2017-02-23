Feb 23 Natural Resource Partners Lp

* NRP announces $250 million preferred unit investment and extension of 2018 debt maturities

* Says intends to use net proceeds from preferred unit investment and new notes issuance to redeem $90 million of 2018 notes

* Says intends to redeem all remaining outstanding 2018 notes in october 2017