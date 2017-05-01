May 1 Nautilus Inc

* Nautilus, Inc. increases share repurchase program to $25 million

* Nautilus -share repurchases will be funded from existing cash balances and repurchased shares will be retired and returned to unissued authorized shares

* Board of directors approved a $15 million share repurchase program

* Shares may be repurchased under new $15 million program from time to time through April 25, 2019