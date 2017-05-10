May 10 Nautilus Minerals Inc

* Nautilus minerals announces financial results for q1 2017

* Nautilus minerals inc qtrly loss per share basic and diluted $0.004

* Nautilus minerals inc - additional project funding has not been secured for solwara 1 project

* Nautilus minerals - in the event that the required funding is secured on a timely basis for solwara 1 project, schedule would be delayed to q1 2019

* Nautilus minerals-co's obligations give rise to material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on co's ability "to continue as a going concern"