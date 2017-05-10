UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
May 10 Nautilus Minerals Inc
* Nautilus minerals announces financial results for q1 2017
* Nautilus minerals inc qtrly loss per share basic and diluted $0.004
* Nautilus minerals inc - additional project funding has not been secured for solwara 1 project
* Nautilus minerals - in the event that the required funding is secured on a timely basis for solwara 1 project, schedule would be delayed to q1 2019
* Nautilus minerals-co’s obligations give rise to material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on co's ability "to continue as a going concern" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 19 Argentina sold $2.75 billion of a hotly demanded 100-year bond in U.S. dollars on Monday, just over a year after emerging from its latest default, according to the government.