UPDATE 1-Freeport Indonesia says giant copper mine running as normal despite strike
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)
June 16 NAV Canada:
* NAV Canada reports may traffic figures
* Traffic in May 2017 increased by an average of 5.5 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources