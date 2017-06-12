June 12 Leidos Holdings Inc

* Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division awards Leidos prime contract

* Contract has six-month base period of performance, one three-month option, and a total contract value of about $12 million if option exercised

* Work will be performed in Ketchikan, AK, Poulsbo, WA, and Long Beach, MS

* Under contract, Leidos will continue to provide logistics, operations, and maintenance services in support of navy and marine signature silencing programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: