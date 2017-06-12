BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Leidos Holdings Inc
* Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division awards Leidos prime contract
* Contract has six-month base period of performance, one three-month option, and a total contract value of about $12 million if option exercised
* Work will be performed in Ketchikan, AK, Poulsbo, WA, and Long Beach, MS
* Under contract, Leidos will continue to provide logistics, operations, and maintenance services in support of navy and marine signature silencing programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities