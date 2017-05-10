May 10 NAVAMEDIC ASA:

* Q1 EBITDA NOK 3.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REVENUES OF NOK 78.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 (NOK 60.8 MILLION IN Q1 2016)

* THE DISCONTINUATION OF THE ASPEN PARTNERSHIP END Q2 IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE REVENUE AND A SHORT-TERM PRESSURE ON EBITDA.