BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 10 NAVAMEDIC ASA:
* Q1 EBITDA NOK 3.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* REVENUES OF NOK 78.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 (NOK 60.8 MILLION IN Q1 2016)
* THE DISCONTINUATION OF THE ASPEN PARTNERSHIP END Q2 IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE REVENUE AND A SHORT-TERM PRESSURE ON EBITDA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.