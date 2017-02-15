Feb 15 Navamedic ASA:

* Q4 revenue 81.6 million Norwegian crowns ($9.7 million)versus 65.4 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA profit 5.7 million crowns versus loss 0.1 million crowns year ago

* Is preparing to introduce Sippi in U.S., which is currently scheduled for late 2017

* Says is also leveraging on its solid partnership with Topridge Pharma on plans for a future introduction of Sippi in China Source text for Eikon:

