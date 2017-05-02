May 2 NAVAMEDIC ASA

* NAVAMEDIC ASA: ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS FOR NORDIC LAUNCH OF MYSIMBA®

* HAS ENTERED INTO A FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS IRELAND, LTD., FOR NORDIC MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF MYSIMBA®, A PRESCRIPTION PHARMACEUTICAL.

* NAVAMEDIC EXPECTS TO BEGIN MARKETING PRODUCT DURING Q4 2017 FOR AN INITIAL PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS, RENEWABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FIVE-YEAR PERIOD, ACCORDING TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)