Canada allows Dow, Dupont merger after firms agree to sell assets
OTTAWA, June 27 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it would allow a planned merger between DuPont and Dow Chemical Co after both firms agreed to dispose of some assets.
June 26 Naver Corp:
* Naver Corp - co, Xerox Corporation announced an agreement for Naver to acquire Xerox Research Centre Europe in Grenoble, France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, June 27 Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, which handles one out of seven containers shipped globally, said the Petya cyber attack had caused outages at its computer systems across the world on Tuesday.
* Titan Medical Inc announces filing of final prospectus for marketed offering of units