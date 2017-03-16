BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information
* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores
March 16 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Navidea biopharmaceuticals files for non timely 10-k - sec filing
* Navidea biopharmaceuticals inc - expects to report revenues for the year ended december 31, 2016 of $22.0 million compared to $13.2 million for 2015
* Navidea biopharmaceuticals inc - expects operating expenses for year ended december 31, 2016 to be about $21.9 million versus $30.0 million for 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2mwOvzg Further company coverage:
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.