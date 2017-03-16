March 16 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Navidea biopharmaceuticals files for non timely 10-k - sec filing

* Navidea biopharmaceuticals inc - expects to report revenues for the year ended december 31, 2016 of $22.0 million compared to $13.2 million for 2015

* Navidea biopharmaceuticals inc - expects operating expenses for year ended december 31, 2016 to be about $21.9 million versus $30.0 million for 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2mwOvzg Further company coverage: