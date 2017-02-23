Feb 23 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - On Feb 22, 2017, Co, CRG, and Cardinal Health 414 read into record a settlement in interpleader action pending in Ohio

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc - Parties agreed that CRG will be paid $59 million - SEC filing

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - Co, CRG agreed that the $2 million currently being held in escrow pursuant to court order in the Ohio case - SEC filing

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc - Cardinal Health 414 will post a $7 million letter of credit in favor of CRG

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals - Co, CRG agreed $3 million currently being held in escrow pursuant to court order in Texas case to be released to co at closing of deal Source text : (bit.ly/2moYSpp) Further company coverage: