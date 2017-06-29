June 29 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Navidea biopharmaceuticals inc - on june 26, co and fti consulting entered into a settlement agreement - sec filing

* Navidea biopharmaceuticals inc - settlement agreement was made to settle action commenced by fti against company in supreme court of state of new york

* Navidea biopharmaceuticals inc - under terms of settlement agreement, company will pay aggregate of $435,000 to fti no later than june 30, 2017