April 18 Navient Corp-

* Navient posts first quarter 2017 financial results

* Navient Corp qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Navient Corp qtrly diluted core earnings per share $0.36

* Navient Corp qtrly net interest income $340 million versus $486 million

* Navient Corp qtrly net interest margin of 3.16 percent, down from 3.56 percent

* Navient Corp qtrly provision for private education loan losses of $95 million, down from $104 million

* Navient Corp qtrly charge-offs of $137 million, down $7 million from $144 million in q1 2016