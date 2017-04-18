BRIEF-Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio
April 18 Jpmorgan Chase & Co:
* Navient will acquire approximately $6.9 billion in education loan assets from JPMorgan Chase
* Navient Corp says transaction is expected to be accretive to navient in 2017
* Navient Corp - portfolio is comprised of approximately $3.7 billion in federally guaranteed student loans
* Navient Corp- navient anticipates converting loans to its servicing platforms in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio
June 14 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer has denied allegations it over-charged for cancer medicines in South Africa following an investigation launched on Tuesday into three drug companies by the country's competition watchdog.
* Rightside Group - in relation to deal, will be obligated to pay termination fee of $7.7 million to Donuts in certain customary circumstances - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tlEwRm) Further company coverage: