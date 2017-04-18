April 18 Jpmorgan Chase & Co:

* Navient will acquire approximately $6.9 billion in education loan assets from JPMorgan Chase

* Navient Corp says transaction is expected to be accretive to navient in 2017

* Navient Corp - portfolio is comprised of approximately $3.7 billion in federally guaranteed student loans

* Navient Corp- navient anticipates converting loans to its servicing platforms in future