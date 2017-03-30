Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
March 30 Navigant Consulting Inc:
* Navigant Consulting Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with a syndicate of bank lenders - SEC filing
* Credit facility provided under agreement is a five-year, $400 million revolving credit facility
* Navigant Consulting Inc- subject to terms in agreement, co may elect to increase commitments under credit facility up to aggregate amount of $500 million
* Credit facility matures on march 28, 2022
* Navigant Consulting-credit facility under agreement is amended, restates credit facility provided under credit agreement, dated as of May 27,2011 Source text: (bit.ly/2mSnnja) Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report