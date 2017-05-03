May 3 Navigant Consulting Inc:
* Navigant reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 revenue $257.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $241.5
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 to $1.36
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.075 billion to $1.115 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $996.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says extended share repurchase authorization through dec.
31, 2019 with an approved limit of $100 million
