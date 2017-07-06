LendingClub gets unsolicited offer from IEG for 9.99 pct stake
July 7 LendingClub Corp said it had received an unsolicited offer from IEG Holdings Corp to buy a 9.99 percent stake in the online lender.
July 6 Navigator Holdings Ltd:
* Says on June 30, navigator gas, navigator holdings entered facility agreement for amount of up to $160.8 million - SEC filing
* Says facility agreement consists of term loan facility in the sum of $100 million, revolving credit facility for $60.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2uOCVV1) Further company coverage:
* Caesars Acquisition Co - on July 7, CBAC Borrower, Llc borrowed $300 million of term loans pursuant to a credit agreement pursuant Source text (http://bit.ly/2syIje7) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 7 Wall Street stocks rose on Friday along with the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields as investors bet that Federal Reserve policy tightening would stay on track after data showed stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth with wage increases that lagged forecasts.