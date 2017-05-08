BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Navigator Holdings Ltd:
* Navigator Holdings Ltd announces preliminary results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.05
* Says utilization increased to 92.4% for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to 87.6%
* Qtrly operating revenue $77.3 million versus $76.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $61.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing