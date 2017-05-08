May 8 Navigator Holdings Ltd:

* Navigator Holdings Ltd announces preliminary results for the three months ended march 31, 2017

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.05

* Says utilization increased to 92.4% for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to 87.6%

* Qtrly operating revenue $77.3 million versus $76.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $61.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S