BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Lp
* Navios maritime midstream partners l.p. Reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue $21.1 million versus $24.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Navios maritime midstream partners lp says board of directors of navios midstream declared a cash distribution for q1 of 2017 of $0.4225 per unit
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $21.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Navios maritime midstream partners - investor sentiment in mlp sector has materially improved since early 2016
* Navios maritime midstream partners lp says "however, we have been experiencing uncertainty regarding potential oversupply of vlccs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer