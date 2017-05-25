May 25 Navios Maritime Partners Lp

* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million

* Five 4,250 TEU vessels are employed on charters with a net daily charter rate of $26,850

* Charters expire in 2018, early 2019, vessels expected to generate about $45.0 million of EBITDA during period of charters