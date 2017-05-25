Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
May 25 Navios Maritime Partners Lp
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Five 4,250 TEU vessels are employed on charters with a net daily charter rate of $26,850
* Charters expire in 2018, early 2019, vessels expected to generate about $45.0 million of EBITDA during period of charters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: