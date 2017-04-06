BRIEF-Outfront Media acquires Dynamic Outdoor
* Outfront Media Inc - acquisition of Canadian digital billboard firm, Dynamic Outdoor, From All Vision Llc
April 6 Navios Maritime Partners Lp
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces acquisition of two panamax vessels
* Navios maritime partners lp says has agreed to acquire two panamax vessels, 2007 south korean-built of about 75,000 dwt for a total of $27.0 million
* Navios maritime partners lp- vessels are expected to be delivered to navios partners' owned fleet in june and july 2017
* Navios maritime partners lp - expected to finance deal with cash on balance sheet, bank debt on terms consistent with its existing credit facilities
* Horizon Bancorp - wolverine Bancorp will be obligated to pay Horizon termination fee of $3.5 million upon termination of deal - SEC filing
TEL AVIV, June 14 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage company developing drugs for genetic diseases, raised $24 million in an investment round led by Catalyst CEL Fund and Israeli life sciences venture capital fund Pontifax, among others, Catalyst said on Wednesday.