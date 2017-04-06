April 6 Navios Maritime Partners Lp

* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces acquisition of two panamax vessels

* Navios maritime partners lp says has agreed to acquire two panamax vessels, 2007 south korean-built of about 75,000 dwt for a total of $27.0 million

* Navios maritime partners lp- vessels are expected to be delivered to navios partners' owned fleet in june and july 2017

* Navios maritime partners lp - expected to finance deal with cash on balance sheet, bank debt on terms consistent with its existing credit facilities