BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
April 24 Navios Maritime Partners Lp:
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces acquisition of one capesize vessel
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. - deal for $27.5 million.
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. - agreed to acquire one 2010-built Capesize vessel of 178,132 DWT for a purchase price of $27.5 million
* Vessel is expected to be delivered to Navios Partners' owned fleet during Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
