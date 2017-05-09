May 9 Navios Maritime Partners Lp:

* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces acquisition of one capesize vessel

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - deal for a purchase price of $31.05 million

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - vessel is expected to be delivered to navios partners' owned fleet by june 2017

* Navios Maritime Partners - expected to finance acquisition with cash on its balance sheet,bank debt on terms consistent with existing credit facilities.