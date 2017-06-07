June 7 Navistar International Corp

* Navistar international - on May 1, Navistar defense met with government representatives, including representatives from DOD IG and the U.S. Doj

* Navistar - meeting related to subpoena response regarding Navistar defense' sale of its independent suspension systems for military vehicles to government

* Navistar - Navistar defense has agreed to provide additional information relating to pricing of independent suspension systems

* Navistar - Navistar defense has also agreed to meet with the government again on June 13, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2r1bGcj) Further company coverage: