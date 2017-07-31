FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 hours ago
BRIEF-Navitas says FY profit after tax attributable $80.3 million, down 10.8 pct
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Britain could lose 40,000 investment bankers
Britain could lose 40,000 investment bankers
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
July 31, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Navitas says FY profit after tax attributable $80.3 million, down 10.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Navitas Ltd

* ‍FY profit after tax from ordinary activities attributable to members $80.3 million, down 10.8%​

* FY revenues from ordinary activities $955.2 million, down 5.5%

* ‍Final 2017 dividend 10.1 cents per share

* Group's near term outlook will be impacted by decrease in contribution from fewer AMEP contract regions ​

* Group's near term outlook also to be impacted by no contribution in FY18 from now fully closed Macquarie and Curtin Sydney Colleges​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

