April 2 National Bank of Abu Dhabi

* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017

* New National Bank of Abu Dhabi shares are tradable starting from April 02, 17