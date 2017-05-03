BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
May 3 Nbcuniversal Media Llc
* NBCUniversal Media - on May 1, co's unit entered into loan agreement among USJ, lenders and Sumitomo Mitsui banking corporation, as agent - SEC filing
* NBCUniversal Media - loan agreement provides for a JPY 450 billion unsecured term loan to co's unit USJ
* NBCUniversal Media - proceeds of JPY 450 billion loan to be used to refinance existing senior secured debt of USJ
* NBCUniversal media - JPY 450 billion term loan comprises a and B tranches, each of which matures on March 31, 2022 Source: (bit.ly/2pJg5yG) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.