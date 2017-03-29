Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
March 29 NBG Pangaea Real Estate Investment Co
* FY 2016 turnover at 115.4 million euros ($124.54 million) versus 110.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 53.5 million euros versus 42.7 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 81.3 million euros versus 64.8 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec 31, 2016 at 54.7 million euros versus 90.4 million euros year ago
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.