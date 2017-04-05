Hong Kong's central bank raises base rate 25 basis points after Fed hike
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
April 5 Nbg Pangaea Real Estate Investment Co :
* Proposes dividend of 0.20 euros ($0.2137) per share for fy 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2nCGGZz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9360 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements