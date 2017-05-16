BRIEF-Unbxd raises $12.5 mln to fuel innovation in AI powered e-commerce product discovery
* Unbxd raises $12.5 million to fuel innovation in ai powered e-commerce product discovery Source text for Eikon:
May 16 NBG PANGAEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CO :
* SAYS AS OF APRIL 1 AGREEMENT BETWEEN DACAPO HOLDINGS AND LAND CT ENTERPRISES GMBH, EXPIRED
* SINCE APRIL 1 DACAPO HOLDINGS EXERCISED ITS RIGHTS VOTED BY THE MAJORITY OF ITS SHARES IN INVEL REAL ESTATE
* CHRISTOFOROS PAPACHRISTOFOROU CONTROLS A TOTAL OF 65.49 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY
PRETORIA, June 19 Barclays Africa Group unduly benefited from apartheid-era bailouts and must repay 1.1 billion rand ($86 million), South Africa's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.