May 16 NBG PANGAEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CO :

* SAYS AS OF APRIL 1 AGREEMENT BETWEEN DACAPO HOLDINGS AND LAND CT ENTERPRISES GMBH, EXPIRED

* SINCE APRIL 1 DACAPO HOLDINGS EXERCISED ITS RIGHTS VOTED BY THE MAJORITY OF ITS SHARES IN INVEL REAL ESTATE

* CHRISTOFOROS PAPACHRISTOFOROU CONTROLS A TOTAL OF 65.49 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY

Source text bit.ly/2qn4FjS

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)