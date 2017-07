July 11 (Reuters) - NBG PANGAEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CO :

* SIGNS A FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FOR CITY HOTEL THAT PANGAEA OWNS IN PATRA

* THE HOTEL WILL RUN UNDER MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL’S MOXY HOTELS BRAND Source text: bit.ly/2t0cHlT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)